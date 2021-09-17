HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MGP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.45.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $43.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 91.15%.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

