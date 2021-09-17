HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,672 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,590.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The business had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

