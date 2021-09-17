HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at $384,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $32.46 and a 1-year high of $48.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.28.

