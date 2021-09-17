HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,705 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HII opened at $195.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $252,290. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

