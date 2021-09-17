HAPI 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.25 Million (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, HAPI has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. One HAPI coin can currently be purchased for about $46.51 or 0.00098939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HAPI has a market cap of $18.57 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About HAPI

HAPI (HAPI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 421,929 coins and its circulating supply is 399,290 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

