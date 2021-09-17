Handshake (HNS) Trading 12.9% Lower Over Last Week

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Handshake has a market cap of $124.52 million and $507,448.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000627 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Handshake has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Handshake

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 421,539,620 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

