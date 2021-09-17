GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO stock opened at $83.75 on Thursday. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.