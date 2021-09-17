Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 30 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,091,437,000 after acquiring an additional 18,547 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 532,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,970,000 after acquiring an additional 56,515 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 523,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,592,000 after acquiring an additional 57,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,184,000 after acquiring an additional 21,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 288,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,068,000 after acquiring an additional 45,687 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total transaction of $248,605.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total transaction of $475,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591 in the last ninety days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $785.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $753.34 and a 200-day moving average of $654.84. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $490.73 and a 1 year high of $832.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. The company had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

