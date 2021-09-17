Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 200 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $1,201,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 6,664.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,300 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 3.5% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 89,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 48.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,241,000 after acquiring an additional 507,255 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 74,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $5,217,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,108,140 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:K opened at $63.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.