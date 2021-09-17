Gulden (NLG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $121,338.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 17th. Gulden has a total market cap of $9.83 million and approximately $121,338.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gulden has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.41 or 0.00381679 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000562 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 552,388,834 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

