Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th.

Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend by 95.0% over the last three years.

GNTY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 80,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,951. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.78. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $409.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $29.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.05 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 32.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,376. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $73,722.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $269,774. Corporate insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNTY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 5,116.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

