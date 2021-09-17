GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) PT Raised to $12.00 at Citigroup

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of GreenSky from an e+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of GreenSky from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GreenSky has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.08.

NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $136.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSKY. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in GreenSky by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in GreenSky by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in GreenSky by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. 31.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

