Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Short Interest Down 62.6% in August

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a drop of 62.6% from the August 15th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Grand City Properties stock remained flat at $$27.48 during midday trading on Friday. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average of $27.41.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

