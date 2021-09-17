Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLD) Trading 0.2% Higher

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLD)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.12 and last traded at $23.12. 3,590,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 2,014,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73.

