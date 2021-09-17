Global Gaming Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKCF) Short Interest Update

Global Gaming Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 87.3% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BLKCF opened at $0.02 on Friday. Global Gaming Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

Global Gaming Technologies Company Profile

Global Gaming Technologies Corp., a gaming industry holding company, engages in the eSports, mobile and console games, and digital interactive entertainment businesses. It publishes mobile games; offers St. Noire, a cinematic board game; and provides Gamesquare, a video game API solution that enables electronic sports games, as well as operates eSports betting platform.

