Glenview Trust Co Has $115.36 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,340,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 4.5% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Glenview Trust Co owned 0.88% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $115,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 354,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,456,000 after acquiring an additional 78,376 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 712,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,319,000 after purchasing an additional 38,070 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,227,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,610,000 after purchasing an additional 183,898 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 107,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

GSLC stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,311. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $91.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.