Glenview Trust Co Grows Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $21,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $95,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 51,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 38.2% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 48,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,568,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $6.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $389.75. The company had a trading volume of 142,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $420.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.09.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

