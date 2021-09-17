Glenview Trust Co Boosts Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.10. 60,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,510. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.38 and a 200-day moving average of $122.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

