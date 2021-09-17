Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Up 110.0% in August

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the August 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 547,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Gear Energy stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. Gear Energy has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

