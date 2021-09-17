Gagan Dhingra Sells 870 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 870 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $56,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gagan Dhingra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Gagan Dhingra sold 2,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $65.33 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.85 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day moving average of $56.97.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Anaplan’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Anaplan by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Anaplan by 725.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 399,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,287,000 after buying an additional 351,016 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Anaplan by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,808,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,390,000 after buying an additional 691,078 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Anaplan by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 818,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,642,000 after buying an additional 52,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Anaplan by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after buying an additional 68,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

