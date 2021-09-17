FUTURAX Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $65,267.22 and $7.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUTURAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FUTURAX has traded 152% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $352.14 or 0.00749100 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001399 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.51 or 0.01202978 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

