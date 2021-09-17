FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Up 84.7% in August

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 84.7% from the August 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FUJIFILM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

OTCMKTS:FUJIY traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.61. 105,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,724. FUJIFILM has a one year low of $46.78 and a one year high of $91.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.82. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.18.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that FUJIFILM will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

