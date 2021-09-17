Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 198,746 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,325,476 shares.The stock last traded at $33.00 and had previously closed at $32.86.

FYBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $6,905,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $581,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $105,147,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $5,940,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

