Fred Hand Acquires 235,925 Shares of Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Stock

Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) CEO Fred Hand acquired 235,925 shares of Tuesday Morning stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $427,024.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUEM opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60. Tuesday Morning Co. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.78 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $177.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.87 million. Tuesday Morning had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 0.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tuesday Morning Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUEM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at about $1,141,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

