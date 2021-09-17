FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Update

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the August 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FLYLF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 921 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,255. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63.
About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions
Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.