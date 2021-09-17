FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Update

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the August 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLYLF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 921 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,255. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of iridium satellite communications. The company products include Automated Flight Information Reporting System(AFIRS), which is a satellite communications aircraft interface device (AID) that enables real-time streaming of flight information, aircraft tracking and health monitoring, fuel management, and black box data streaming and Tropospheric Airborne Meteorological Data Reporting(TAMDAR), which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time.

