Flint A. Lane Acquires 74,576 Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Stock

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) CEO Flint A. Lane bought 74,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $756,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.47 million. Analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in BTRS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its stake in BTRS by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 3,258,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,126,000 after purchasing an additional 440,085 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in BTRS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in BTRS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

