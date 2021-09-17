Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,600 shares, an increase of 133.8% from the August 15th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Fletcher Building stock remained flat at $$5.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68. Fletcher Building has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $5.60.

About Fletcher Building

Fletcher Building Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of building materials. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, Australia, and Other. The Building Products segment supplies building products used both commercially and in residential markets.

