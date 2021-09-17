First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Purchased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $54.10 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

