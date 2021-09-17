First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,912,000.

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.67. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37.

