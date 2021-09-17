First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the August 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.19. 27,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,098. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $57.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.66.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after buying an additional 60,280 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 20,238 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 25,334 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 53,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period.

