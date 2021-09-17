First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.33

Shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 330829 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Several analysts have commented on FF shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.30 target price (up from C$1.20) on shares of First Mining Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cormark raised their target price on shares of First Mining Gold from C$1.15 to C$1.30 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get First Mining Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$227.03 million and a P/E ratio of -4.85.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. The company holds a portfolio of 13 mineral assets covering approximately 190,000 hectares located in Canada and the United States.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.