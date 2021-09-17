First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 166.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,386,000 after acquiring an additional 641,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,669,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,804,000 after acquiring an additional 317,880 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 38.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 845,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,738,000 after acquiring an additional 235,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 552.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 240,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,812,000 after acquiring an additional 203,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2,731.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 189,472 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PCH has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.