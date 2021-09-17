First Mercantile Trust Co. Takes Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,187 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,954 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 665.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,382 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,855,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,647,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.39.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $85.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.38. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $65.30 and a one year high of $181.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.43.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The firm had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.93) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.