First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $100,000 Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.96.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $172.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.90 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

