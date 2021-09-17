First Mercantile Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 82.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 1,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total transaction of $3,746,983.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at $586,997.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $298.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.61 and its 200 day moving average is $278.99. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $310.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.75.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

