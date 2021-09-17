First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 30.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

ACLS stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $52.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $150,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $219,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,515 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

