Factorial Partners LLC Sells 22,500 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Factorial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises 1.9% of Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 105.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,139,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,073 shares of company stock valued at $46,279,480 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.24. 81,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $66.46 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.75. The firm has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

