Factorial Partners LLC Sells 10,400 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Factorial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTUS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Natus Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 28.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 1,193.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NTUS traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $24.58. 3,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,344. The stock has a market cap of $838.94 million, a PE ratio of 625.16 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.33. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $29.70.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $115.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.10 million. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.