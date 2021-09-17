Factorial Partners LLC Sells 10,400 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Factorial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Natus Medical worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Natus Medical by 14.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Natus Medical by 104.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Natus Medical by 4.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Natus Medical by 514.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natus Medical stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.94 million, a P/E ratio of 625.16 and a beta of 0.52. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.33.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $115.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.10 million. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

