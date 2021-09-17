Factorial Partners LLC Invests $855,000 in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 17.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 17.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 46,642 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 17.1% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 91,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

KB Home stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.01. The stock had a trading volume of 42,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,253. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.79.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

