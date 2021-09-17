Factorial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Factorial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 32.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 31,161 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SMART Global by 26.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in SMART Global by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SMART Global by 661.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

SGH traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.88. 12,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,387. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.74 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $58.39.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $329,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $151,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,034,147 shares of company stock worth $153,021,840 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

