Factorial Partners LLC Buys 9,000 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,389,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,689,000 after acquiring an additional 232,601 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,820,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,502,000 after buying an additional 418,999 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,776,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after buying an additional 94,080 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,868,000 after buying an additional 128,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,878,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,262,000 after buying an additional 238,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPH traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.34. The company had a trading volume of 33,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,550. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.47. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $265,761.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,431.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $161,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

