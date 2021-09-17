Ethic Inc. Grows Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,617 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Watsco by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Watsco by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSO opened at $276.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WSO shares. Wolfe Research cut Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

