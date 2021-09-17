Ethic Inc. Grows Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,252,000 after buying an additional 2,947,296 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,121,000 after purchasing an additional 362,576 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,757,240,000 after purchasing an additional 349,651 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,993,000 after purchasing an additional 265,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,770,000 after purchasing an additional 230,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLT opened at $261.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.45 and its 200 day moving average is $269.95. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.88 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

