Ethic Inc. Boosts Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,888,000 after purchasing an additional 45,292 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,348,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,017,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 120,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

HWM stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.93. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.58.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.