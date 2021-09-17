Ethic Inc. Acquires 3,437 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average of $58.45. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

