Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Research Coverage Started at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EOSE. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $13.09 on Thursday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 94,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $1,279,910.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 330,816 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,795. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

