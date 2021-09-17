Empirical Finance LLC Sells 2,155 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 72.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after acquiring an additional 639,445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,520,000 after acquiring an additional 492,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57,724 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,222,000 after buying an additional 83,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,733,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,311,000 after buying an additional 186,868 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $411.11 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $417.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $407.24 and a 200-day moving average of $388.50.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

