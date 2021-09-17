Empirical Finance LLC Purchases New Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average is $37.11. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FE shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

