Empirical Finance LLC Has $286,000 Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,830,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Cerner by 224.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 97,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 67,309 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 4.1% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cerner by 75.4% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 100,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 43,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Cerner by 23.3% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner stock opened at $74.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.46. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

CERN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $753,570.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.